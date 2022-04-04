Altium Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,769,943,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,022,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 604,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,832 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 582,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,199,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS stock opened at $353.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.67 and a twelve month high of $359.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $331.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.53. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.18%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.19.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

