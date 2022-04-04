Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $681,000 Stock Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,358,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter valued at $1,653,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $29.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.63. Eni S.p.A. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $32.56.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.97 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 7.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.9356 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is 36.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on E shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ENI from €14.70 ($16.15) to €14.90 ($16.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ENI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of ENI to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.32.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

