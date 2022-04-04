Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,271 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in CSX by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,303,000 after acquiring an additional 267,651 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in CSX by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 33,265,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $989,311,000 after buying an additional 1,317,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CSX by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,326,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,035,000 after purchasing an additional 718,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

Shares of CSX opened at $35.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.98. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.