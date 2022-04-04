Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,634 Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 12,550.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1,793.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $446,446.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 16,637 shares of company stock valued at $619,680 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $34.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.61. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

