Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 25 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $31,777,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Charter Communications by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $561.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $580.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $641.27. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $544.59 and a twelve month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHTR. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $748.79.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

