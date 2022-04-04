Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 807 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Altium Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIP. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

NYSE:BIP opened at $67.26 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $67.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average of $59.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

