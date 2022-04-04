Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $134.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.30 million. Amarin reported sales of $142.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year sales of $554.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $496.48 million to $637.75 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $539.07 million, with estimates ranging from $434.17 million to $708.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Amarin had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Amarin’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amarin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 148,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amarin by 977.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amarin by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 112,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $3.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.71 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. Amarin has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $6.52.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

