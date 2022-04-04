Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Shares of AMRN opened at $3.53 on Thursday. Amarin has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 117.71 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.17 million. Amarin had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 977.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

