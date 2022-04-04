Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an underperform rating and a $2,800.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,127.76.

AMZN stock opened at $3,271.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,063.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3,268.67. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,671.45 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Shares of Amazon.com are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 52.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,755,067. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.0% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

