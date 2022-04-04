América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMX. Bank of America downgraded América Móvil from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded América Móvil from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.20.

NYSE AMX opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $21.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.97 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 23.91%. Research analysts expect that América Móvil will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 66,835,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,411,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,842 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth about $221,916,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,245,781 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,849,000 after purchasing an additional 826,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,892,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,648,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $98,128,000 after purchasing an additional 126,383 shares in the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

