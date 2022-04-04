American Bank Incorporated to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:AMBK)

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th.
AMBK opened at $16.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92. American Bank has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $16.88.
About American Bank (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Bank (AMBK)
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for American Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.