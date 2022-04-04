American Bank Incorporated to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:AMBK)

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th.

AMBK opened at $16.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92. American Bank has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $16.88.

About American Bank

American Bank, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and business banking services through its subsidiary. The firm offers credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, mobile & online banking and digital wallets. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Mortgage, Commercial Construction, Residential Mortgage, and Consumer.

