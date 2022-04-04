American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $99.18 and last traded at $99.41. 20,208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,350,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.51.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.36.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

In other American Electric Power news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $667,729.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,863 shares of company stock worth $2,767,866. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

