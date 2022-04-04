American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.64.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.99.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $514.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 15,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $612,500.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,713 shares of company stock worth $2,040,124. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

