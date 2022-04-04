American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.69.

NYSE AMH opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 102.13, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.61.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 180.00%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,057,000 after buying an additional 636,134 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 152,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,796,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

