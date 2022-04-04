American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AMS remained flat at $$2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 66,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,424. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About American Shared Hospital Services (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

