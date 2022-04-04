American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

AWR stock opened at $92.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.12 and a 200 day moving average of $91.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. American States Water has a 52 week low of $75.73 and a 52 week high of $103.77.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $116.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.26%.

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American States Water by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $677,017,000 after acquiring an additional 340,333 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in American States Water by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,067,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,957,000 after buying an additional 11,694 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 740,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,635,000 after buying an additional 13,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,992,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

