Americana Partners LLC Has $206,000 Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,271,000 after buying an additional 55,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $184,888,000 after buying an additional 21,370 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 863.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.80.

IT stock opened at $299.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.27 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $297,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.