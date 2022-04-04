Americana Partners LLC Invests $179,000 in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

