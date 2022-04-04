Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.
ABCB stock opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average of $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 11.09%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 33.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 129.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 41,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 24.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.
Ameris Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.
