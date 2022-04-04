Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of ATLO opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24. Ames National has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $26.20.

Get Ames National alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is 39.85%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ames National in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ames National in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ames National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ames National by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Ames National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. 22.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ames National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.