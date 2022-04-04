Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AMKR opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.63%.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $113,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,400 over the last ninety days. 58.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,136,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 231.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after acquiring an additional 878,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth $230,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

