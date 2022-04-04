AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.20.

AMN opened at $105.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.50. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $72.73 and a 12-month high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $626,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 60,119 shares of company stock worth $6,342,972 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth about $58,469,000. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,331,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,839,000 after purchasing an additional 99,832 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,030,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

