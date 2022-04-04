Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Position Trimmed by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 47,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

Shares of APH stock opened at $75.57 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.06 and a 200-day moving average of $79.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

