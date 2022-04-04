Analysts Anticipate BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BigBear.ai’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BigBear.ai will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BigBear.ai.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.00).

Several research firms have weighed in on BBAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

BBAI traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,465. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $39,142,000.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides analytics solutions defense, intelligence, and commercial markets. Its suite of subscription-based products enables customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

