Analysts Anticipate C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.67 Million

Equities analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCCGet Rating) will post sales of $7.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.50 million and the lowest is $6.50 million. C4 Therapeutics reported sales of $7.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $31.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $34.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.44 million, with estimates ranging from $24.40 million to $35.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 20.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 19.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,064,000 after buying an additional 524,783 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 14.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after buying an additional 33,001 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 283.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 27,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 14,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,398. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

