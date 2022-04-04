Analysts Anticipate ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Will Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. ExlService reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen raised shares of ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.20.

In related news, EVP Anita Mahon bought 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $138.05 per share, with a total value of $158,757.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan bought 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.04 per share, for a total transaction of $171,818.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726 in the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService stock opened at $145.14 on Friday. ExlService has a 52-week low of $90.88 and a 52-week high of $146.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.17.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

