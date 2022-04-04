Analysts Anticipate RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. RPC reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RPC.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.32 million. RPC had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

RES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of RES traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.86. 81,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,629. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. RPC has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.45 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 299,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $3,102,774.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $4,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock valued at $16,397,775. Insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RPC during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in RPC by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 33,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPC by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,203,000 after buying an additional 403,881 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RPC in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in RPC by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

About RPC (Get Rating)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPC (RES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.