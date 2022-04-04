Analysts Anticipate TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. TrueCar posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TrueCar.
Several brokerages recently commented on TRUE. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.
Shares of NASDAQ TRUE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 445,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $6.22.
About TrueCar (Get Rating)
TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TrueCar (TRUE)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrueCar (TRUE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.