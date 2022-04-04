Analysts Anticipate TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. TrueCar posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TrueCar.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRUE. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 167,431.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 26,789 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the third quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 7.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,638 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 445,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $6.22.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

