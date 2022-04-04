Analysts Expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to Post $0.24 EPS

Analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.32. Dynavax Technologies reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $195.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.07 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DVAX. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $254,060.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $877,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,527. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $98,295,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 298.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,034,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 394.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,770,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 423.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,620,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,462 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

