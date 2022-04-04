Analysts Expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Will Announce Earnings of $7.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $7.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.46 and the lowest is $7.32. Nucor posted earnings per share of $3.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year earnings of $20.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.29 to $21.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $9.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.33.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maryemily Slate sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $647,789.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $469,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $683,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.49. The stock had a trading volume of 45,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,740. Nucor has a 52-week low of $75.60 and a 52-week high of $157.69. The firm has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.42 and its 200 day moving average is $115.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

