Analysts Expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $136.68 Million

Analysts expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) to report $136.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.30 million. SmileDirectClub posted sales of $199.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year sales of $616.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $607.75 million to $625.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $727.39 million, with estimates ranging from $694.33 million to $743.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SmileDirectClub.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The company had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. SmileDirectClub’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

SDC stock opened at $2.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.62. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.14.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $200,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,049,000 after purchasing an additional 355,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,784,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 122,129 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 968,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 168,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the period. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (Get Rating)

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmileDirectClub (SDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.