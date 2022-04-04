Analysts Expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Telos.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.27. Telos had a negative return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Telos from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Telos by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,947,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,448,000 after purchasing an additional 242,695 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Telos by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Telos by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 63,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Telos by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Telos stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $10.51. 37,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,765. The stock has a market cap of $713.29 million, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16. Telos has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $37.46.

About Telos (Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telos (TLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.