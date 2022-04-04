Analysts Set Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Target Price at $1,629.29

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,606.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on BURBY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.54) to GBX 2,280 ($29.90) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,882 ($24.68) to GBX 1,836 ($24.08) in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($29.51) to GBX 2,280 ($29.90) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Burberry Group stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.94. 29,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,584. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

