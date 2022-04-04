Analysts Set BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target at $63.17

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $54.18 on Friday. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.49.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

In other news, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $1,113,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,189 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 486,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,135,000 after purchasing an additional 207,368 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 145,121 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 98,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 67,733 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

