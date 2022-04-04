Analysts Set Expectations for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $38.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 533.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,070,000 after buying an additional 1,895,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,021 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,379,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,180 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,286,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,891 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

