Analysts Set Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) PT at $22.90

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.90.

A number of research firms have commented on FSR. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, Director Mitchell Zuklie purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $39,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Fisker by 33.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 45,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fisker by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,152,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,772,000 after purchasing an additional 586,334 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Fisker by 9.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Fisker by 22.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fisker stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,520,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,196,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fisker has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $23.75.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 34.40% and a negative net margin of 448,896.19%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fisker will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

