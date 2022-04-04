Analysts Set LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) PT at €141.47

LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €139.65 ($153.46).

LEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($131.87) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays set a €118.00 ($129.67) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($159.34) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.30 ($146.48) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €143.80 ($158.02) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

LEG stock traded up €1.45 ($1.59) on Friday, hitting €104.70 ($115.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,262 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €111.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of €120.15. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($82.60) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($108.24).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

