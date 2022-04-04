Analysts Set NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Price Target at €40.75

Shares of NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €40.75 ($44.78).

A number of research firms have commented on NOEJ. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($38.46) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($39.56) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of ETR:NOEJ traded up €0.30 ($0.33) on Friday, reaching €26.36 ($28.97). 43,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02. NORMA Group has a fifty-two week low of €25.78 ($28.33) and a fifty-two week high of €49.36 ($54.24). The business’s 50-day moving average is €30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is €33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

