Analysts Set Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Price Target at $2,690.00

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,690.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on RELX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($36.02) to GBX 2,730 ($35.76) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. Relx has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.65.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

