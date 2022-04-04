Analysts Set US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Target Price at $34.50

Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

ECOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on US Ecology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. US Ecology has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $48.02. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.46 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.41.

US Ecology ( NASDAQ:ECOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). US Ecology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that US Ecology will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,221,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in US Ecology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,000,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,725,000 after purchasing an additional 116,649 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in US Ecology by 856.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 19,142 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 140,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

