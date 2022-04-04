Analysts Set Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target at $44.38

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.38.

Several research firms recently commented on VCYT. TheStreet cut Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens reduced their target price on Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Shares of VCYT traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.02. 78,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,468. Veracyte has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $59.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.48.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $577,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,050 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,222,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,080 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 713,726 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,541,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,330,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,591,000 after purchasing an additional 324,747 shares during the period.

About Veracyte (Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.