Analysts Set Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) PT at $24.80

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.80.
WBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Welbilt by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Welbilt by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Welbilt by 3.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.80 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Welbilt will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Welbilt (Get Rating)
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
