Analysts Set Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) PT at $24.80

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

WBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Welbilt by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Welbilt by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Welbilt by 3.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.74. 1,092,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average is $23.69. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 2.17.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.80 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Welbilt will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Welbilt (Get Rating)

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.