Analysts Set Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Target Price at $480.00

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $480.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZURVY. Citigroup raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 445 to CHF 480 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

ZURVY opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.67. The company has a quick ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1687 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

