Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for CuriosityStream (CURI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ: CURI) recently:

3/29/2022 – CuriosityStream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

3/25/2022 – CuriosityStream had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $4.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – CuriosityStream had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $23.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – CuriosityStream had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – CuriosityStream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

Shares of CURI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 21,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,844. The company has a market capitalization of $159.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.66. CuriosityStream Inc. has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $16.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54.

Get CuriosityStream Inc alerts:

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURI. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CuriosityStream by 897.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 405,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CuriosityStream by 523.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 192,065 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.