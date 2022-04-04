Analyzing China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) and Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR)

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH – Get Rating) and Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get China HGS Real Estate alerts:

This table compares China HGS Real Estate and Angel Oak Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China HGS Real Estate 10.94% 3.43% 1.67% Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for China HGS Real Estate and Angel Oak Mortgage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China HGS Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A Angel Oak Mortgage 0 2 4 0 2.67

Angel Oak Mortgage has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.73%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than China HGS Real Estate.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China HGS Real Estate and Angel Oak Mortgage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China HGS Real Estate $58.49 million 1.32 $6.38 million N/A N/A Angel Oak Mortgage $60.56 million 6.98 $21.11 million N/A N/A

Angel Oak Mortgage has higher revenue and earnings than China HGS Real Estate.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.9% of China HGS Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of China HGS Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Angel Oak Mortgage beats China HGS Real Estate on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

China HGS Real Estate Company Profile (Get Rating)

China HGS Real Estate, Inc. engages in real estate development, primarily in the construction and sale of residential apartments, car parks, and commercial properties. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden, and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County. The company was founded by Xiao Jun Zhu in 1995 and is headquartered in Hanzhong, China.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for China HGS Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China HGS Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.