Analyzing LiveRamp (RAMP) and Its Rivals

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) is one of 138 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare LiveRamp to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get LiveRamp alerts:

This table compares LiveRamp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -7.37% 0.09% 0.08% LiveRamp Competitors -42.41% -1,502.68% -10.40%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for LiveRamp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveRamp Competitors 732 3206 4962 97 2.49

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 41.76%. Given LiveRamp’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LiveRamp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveRamp and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $443.03 million -$90.27 million -68.82 LiveRamp Competitors $903.09 million -$5.24 million -17.25

LiveRamp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp’s rivals have a beta of 1.39, indicating that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.1% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of LiveRamp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LiveRamp rivals beat LiveRamp on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About LiveRamp (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.