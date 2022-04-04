AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.
AU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AngloGold Ashanti from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.20 to $24.20 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.24.
NYSE:AU opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.25. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $26.96.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,392,893 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $358,062,000 after purchasing an additional 264,305 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $188,400,000 after purchasing an additional 88,949 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,197,097 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,059 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,822,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,045,000 after acquiring an additional 63,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,529,942 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,228,000 after acquiring an additional 284,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile (Get Rating)
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulfur. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
