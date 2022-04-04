ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANIP. Raymond James decreased their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $60.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani acquired 7,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.69 per share, with a total value of $200,032.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,224 shares of company stock valued at $477,083 in the last ninety days. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,966 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,721,000 after purchasing an additional 174,984 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 451,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,803,000 after purchasing an additional 77,338 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.