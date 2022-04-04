Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

ANIK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Anika Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.39. 311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,510. Anika Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $35.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Colleran acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $39,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Levitz acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,600 shares of company stock worth $394,892 over the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 169.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About Anika Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.