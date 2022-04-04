Annex Advisory Services LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 782.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $31.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.64.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

